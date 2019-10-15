An approaching front will bring a little rain but a big change in temperatures again, about 15 degrees lower.
Tonight, rain showers and even a few thunderstorms will develop as a cold front sweeps through. Most of the rain will clear the Mid State by morning. There's only a 20% shower chance in Nashville tomorrow, around daybreak.
Tomorrow will be breezy and much cooler with highs only in the 50s and low 60s.
Spotty frost's possible Thursday and Friday mornings. Thursday afternoon will remain cool, high mid 60s. Friday afternoon will turn milder, high low 70s.
Our next rain system will pass through the Mid State this weekend, with the highest chance for rain occurring Saturday night and early Sunday.
Plan for more rain and a few thunderstorms Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.