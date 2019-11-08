A beautiful weekend ahead with dry and warmer weather.
A moderate freeze is expected tonight, as temperatures fall into the low-mid 20s.
Saturday afternoon will be bright and milder. We'll have highs in the mid-upper 50s.
Sunday will be milder still, with temperatures soaring into the upper 60s.
On Monday, the next front approaches bringing rain by afternoon. The high will be in the mid 50s.
As the rain exits Monday night or very early Tuesday, a brief period of freezing rain and/or light snow will be possible. The morning low on Tuesday dips to the upper 20s and the high will only reach the mid 30s.
Wednesday remains chilly with sunshine and a high in the mid 40s.
Thursday and Friday a few showers are possible with chilly highs near 50.
