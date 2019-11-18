Two approaching systems bring chances of rain this week.
Tonight, a few sprinkles or even a couple of rain showers will be possible. A couple showers will be possible early Tuesday, too, before clouds move out during the late afternoon. Tuesday's temperatures will be seasonable.
Wednesday is the pick of the week for doing anything outdoors. It'll be brighter and milder, too. High, 63.
On Thursday, clouds and a southerly breeze will develop before rain showers move in late in the day or in some areas Thursday night. The high will be in the mid 60s.
Friday will be a wet day with the high near 60.
Some showers linger into Saturday morning with a cooler high near 50.
Sunday will be fabulous with a high near 60.
Then Monday of next week looks lovely -- perfect for early Thanksgiving travel.
