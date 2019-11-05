The weather remain seasonal through tomorrow. A front brings rain and cooler air.
Spotty frost is possible tonight, as temperatures fall into the 30s.
On Wednesday, clouds will return during the afternoon. Expect a nice warm up, into the mid-upper 60s.
Rain returns Thursday. It'll be around for both the morning and afternoon commutes. Temperatures will dip with highs only in the mid 50s.
Friday the sky clears and it will be very cold, with highs only around 40.
After a moderate freeze Saturday morning, with the low in the 20s; both Saturday and Sunday afternoons will be pleasant. Highs in the 50s.
Bitterly cold air moves in Monday, possibly with a few snow flurries. Highs Monday and Tuesday near 40.
