Nice weekend for some outdoor fall fun. It was a chilly start today, the high only reached 55° in Nashville after a cold low of 44°.
There is still a small chance we see an isolated sprinkle or two this evening as a disturbance passes through. Most of those light showers will be in the western part of Middle Tennessee. For the most part, dry conditions prevail. Tonight's low drops to near 40. Here is the latest Futurecast depiction.
The weekend will bring warmer weather with low 60s expected Saturday and mid-to-upper 60s for Sunday. Lots of sunshine expected Saturday with increasing clouds Sunday. Sunday night a few showers will likely move into Middle Tennessee. Reminder to set your clocks back one hour tonight for the return to Standard Time.
Next week, another front will swing through, with rain and some strong to severe thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday. Some of those storms could produce high winds. Temperatures will be near 70 to start the week.
By the way the deadline to drop off coat donations to Warm Coats from Warm Hearts is Monday. Here's more information about drop off locations.
I'll have an update on the weather on News4 at 6pm and 10pm tonight.
Lisa Spencer
