Weather in Middle Tennessee looks pleasant over the next several days.
Temperatures will gradually moderate over the next week. Today through Saturday, it'll be about 10 degrees cooler than average both during the morning and afternoon. Lows will be in the upper 20s in general. Count on highs around 50. A light breeze on Friday and Saturday will make it feel a little cooler than the actual temperature.
Sunday and Monday will be a little milder -- in the mid 50s.
Temperatures will rise to closer to average in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
As for precipitation, little to none is likely through next Thursday morning. Tuesday will only bring a 20% chance for a passing shower. A week from this afternoon, a stronger system will move in giving the Mid State a more promising chance for a few showers.
