Winter preview this weekend!
Freeze Warning from 11pm tonight to 11am tomorrow
With a clearing sky the coldest air of the season arrives with lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Any sensitive vegetation should be covered or brought inside to prevent damage. A friendly reminder to bring pets inside before you go to sleep tonight.
This weekend will be beautiful and sunny, just very cold. Expect highs in the lower 40s on Saturday, lows in the middle 20s Saturday night and lower 50s on Sunday.
Rain chances move back into the forecast on Monday with another cold front bringing another shot of cold air. A few flurries are possible on Tuesday morning. Back to sunshine on Wednesday. Highs the beginning of next week will be in the low to mid 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.