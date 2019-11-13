Bye bye Arctic air. A south wind will help warm things over the next few days.
Tonight will be cold, but not to the record levels achieved this morning. Count on lows in the 20s.
Except for a few more clouds at times over the next week. Our weather will remain uneventful with the only precipitation chance over our far southeastern counties late Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. There, a passing rain shower or two will be possible. Highs will be near 50 with lows in the upper 20s.
The weekend appears pleasant with highs in the 50s. Sunday will be slightly nicer than Saturday for outdoor activities, as it will be a little milder and will feature very little wind.
Monday and Tuesday, temperatures reach 60 in the afternoon, closer to an average fall day.
