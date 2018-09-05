As the remnants of Gordon continue to chug northward, more rain is in our forecast.
The 5pm view of Real Time Red Radar shows scattered showers over Middle Tennessee, mainly west of I-65.
Notice all the cloud cover, thanks for the remnants of Gordon, now centered over western Alabama.
That cloudiness has held temperatures down some this afternoon. For comparison, yesterday's high was 95.
Clouds will linger tonight and for much of tomorrow. While rain will diminish tonight, additional rain and thunderstorms are likely to form tomorrow.
The unsettled weather will limit tomorrow's temperatures, too.
Additional showers and thundershowers will be likely from Friday into this weekend, as Gordon lingers over the eastern Plains and a front drops into Middle Tennessee. There's an even better rain chance as the weekend draws to a close.
Watch Lisa Spencer's forecast on News4 at 5pm. She'll give much more detail on how the weekend will unfold for weather, in terms of rain timing and coverage.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.