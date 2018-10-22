More nice weather's in store before rain and frost return to Middle Tennessee.
6pm temperatures this evening are still pleasant.
Overnight, it'll be partly cloudy and milder than last night, thanks to a very light southwest wind. Therefore, frosty areas will be hard to come by. Only the deepest protected valleys east of Nashville could have a few patches form.
Tomorrow will be a lot like today -- mostly sunny and mild. In fact, tomorrow afternoon will turn even milder than today.
Tomorrow night, patchy frost is likely to form again (like last night). That means if you brought in some hanging plants recently, you might want to leave them protected through Wednesday morning.
Notice all the clouds and moisture down along the Gulf coast tonight.
That wet weather will stay there for the next couple of days, but move into the Mid State Thursday, lingering into Friday.
Watch News4 tonight at 10pm. Lisa Spencer have more on that system and will talk about when rain's most likely this weekend.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.