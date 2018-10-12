Much of this weekend will turn out beautiful. However, part of it looks wet.
Today, clouds will gradually increase as they push in from the west. The rain showers over Arkansas will hold off until tonight.
8am temperatures in the Mid State looked like this....
This afternoon, temperatures in the mid 60s will be common. It's going to be a gorgeous fall day!
Spotty rain showers will arrive in time for a few Friday night football games.
Then, by early tomorrow we'll just be dealing with a few lingering clouds and chilly temperatures.
Tomorrow afternoon will be bright and cool -- perfect for the Vandy/Florida game or for going to Nashville's Oktoberfest in Germantown.
Then, Sunday, expect more showers. It could rainat anytime on Sunday.
Showers will linger through Monday, into early Tuesday. Then we dry out again.
Watch News4 at Noon today. I'll talk about when we have a chance at seeing our first frost across parts of the Mid State.
