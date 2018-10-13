It's going to be a mixed bag weekend. This afternoon will be the nicest part, and the brightest. Clouds and rain move in for tomorrow.
Early this morning, it's cloudy and temperatures are mixed in the 40s and low 50s.
Gradually, clouds will break up late this morning into the early afternoon. It should be sunny for at least a couple hours this afternoon before more clouds arrive from the west with out next weather maker.
High temperatures this afternoon will be in the 60s.
This evening, rain begins to move in from the west. Showers should arrive in Nashville between 9pm and midnight, but they'll be patchy and occasional.
Rain continues off and overnight, tomorrow, Monday, lingering into early Tuesday.
It will be milder tomorrow, despite the sporadic rain. Be ready for showers at the Titans game, at 3:25pm in Nissan Stadium.
Watch News4 Today at 9am. I'll show you when rain's most likely in your community over the next few days, with a look at an updated FUTURECAST. Desiree Wiley will share this morning's top stories as well.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.