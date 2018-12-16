There are several things to be on the lookout for this week in our weather. The first happens today, and will be well received by most -- sunshine!
Notice the clearing line now, pushing eastward. Sunshine should reach Nashville by 10-11am.
This afternoon, clouds will continue clearing from west to east. They'll likely hang around most of the day on and near the Cumberland Plateau though.
The next thing to be on the lookout for is fog. Because of the recent rain, areas of fog will form the next two mornings. Here's a look at where FUTURECAST is showing will be most favorable for fog during Monday morning's drive.
On Tuesday, temperatures will be below freezing, so any fog that forms will freeze on contact. That could make for some slick bridges and overpasses, so please allow extra commute time in the morning so you're not in a hurry.
Skipping to Thursday, rain will move in again. As cold air wraps around the back side, a little wet snow will try to mix in on Friday. It's still a long way off, but right now it appears there's the potential for minor snow accumulation especially over southern Kentucky and northern Middle Tennessee. Keep checking back with us through the week for updates to this forecast.
DT
