It was mild and pleasant yesterday. More of the same is expected today. Then, our weather will undergo several changes that will take us back to more typical January weather by the middle of the week.
We're starting off on this Sunday morning with spotty fog and temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s.
Through the day, just a few high clouds will pass through as temperatures climb into the low 60s.
It'll remain mild tonight as more clouds move in.
Then, tomorrow, a strengthening southwesterly breeze will help to negate the effect of the clouds and warm Middle Tennessee into the mid 60s.
A few rain showers will pass through late Monday afternoon and Monday night, clearing the area by early Tuesday.
Then, Tuesday afternoon a shifted northwesterly wind will cause a drop in our temperatures to begin. Highs by mid week will be back around the average for early January -- in the mid-upper 40s.
Watch News4 Today now until 9am for a look at the next weather maker that could impact a portion of next weekend.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.