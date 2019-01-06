It was mild and pleasant yesterday.  More of the same is expected today.  Then, our weather will undergo several changes that will take us back to more typical January weather by the middle of the week.

We're starting off on this Sunday morning with spotty fog and temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s.

+6 
8am Temperatures

Through the day, just a few high clouds will pass through as temperatures climb into the low 60s.

+6 
COMBO_ICASTTemp2_RPM4kmSATRAD.png

It'll remain mild tonight as more clouds move in. 

+6 
COMBO_ICASTTemp2_RPM4kmSATRAD2.png

Then, tomorrow, a strengthening southwesterly breeze will help to negate the effect of the clouds and warm Middle Tennessee into the mid 60s.

+6 
RPM WindGusts_MultiTime.png
+6 
COMBO_ICASTTemp2_RPM4kmSATRAD3.png

A few rain showers will pass through late Monday afternoon and Monday night, clearing the area by early Tuesday.

+6 
COMBO_ICASTTemp2_RPM4kmSATRAD4.png
+6 
COMBO_ICASTTemp2_RPM4kmSATRAD5.png

Then, Tuesday afternoon a shifted northwesterly wind will cause a drop in our temperatures to begin.  Highs by mid week will be back around the average for early January -- in the mid-upper 40s.

Watch News4 Today now until 9am for a look at the next weather maker that could impact a portion of next weekend.

DT

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

