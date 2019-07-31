A hot and mostly dry pattern for the rest of the week.
A few hit or miss rain showers into the early evening, mainly for counties south and east in the midstate. Most will stay dry.
Tomorrow and Friday look relatively quiet. Afternoon temps near 90 degrees and lows in the lower 70s.
This weekend features sunshine and hot temps again. Saturday an isolated shower or storm possible. Sunday a few more spotty thundershowers are likely. Both days the highs will be near 90°.
Next week the hot and mainly dry pattern takes over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.