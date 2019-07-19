A 4WARN Weather Alert through tomorrow for tremendous heat & humidity.
Tonight warm and muggy, with lows by Saturday morning in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be very hot and very humid again with the heat index higher than 100 during the afternoon. A 20% chance for pop-up showers and thundershowers is possible in Nashville. That rain chance will be higher farther south and east.
Sunday showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage. It will still be hot with a high near 90 and a higher heat index.
Monday as a cold front passes through, we will have the greatest chance of rain and thunderstorms. The high will drop to the mid 80s.
Less humid and slightly cooler air will take over for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Temperatures will moderate to near 90 degrees Thursday and Friday as higher humidity begins to move into Middle Tennessee. A few pop up thunderstorms will be possible.
