A weak front continues to approach the Midstate sparking a few showers.
Most of the showers will diminish this evening. The low will near 68.
The remainder of the week looks quiet with sunshine sticking around. As is typical in a summer pattern a stray shower or thundershower is possible. But most areas will stay dry. High will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with the lows in the upper 60s.
The upcoming weekend still looks to be in good shape with sunshine and highs near 90°. An isolated thunderstorm is possible on Sunday.
