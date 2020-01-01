4WARN Weather Alert goes into effect Thursday and continues Friday for the potential of flood rain.
Tonight, clouds will thicken. Rain will arrive by morning. A Flood Watch begins at noon Thursday and continues until 6pm on Friday. 2"-4" of rain are likely to fall over the Mid State then, with the heaviest rain falling Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Some flooding is likely. The most likely spot is south of I-40 along the TN and AL state line. Highs will be in the mid 50s Thursday to near 60 by Friday.
Rain showers will diminish late Friday. Then, as colder air pushes in on Saturday, expect a burst of snow showers. Rooftops, decks, and cars parked outdoors (elevated surfaces) could get a quick dusting of snow in some areas. Over south-central Kentucky and the Cumberland Plateau, as much as an inch of snow will be possible in spots. At this point, roads are likely to remain wet. Check back for updates on this developing winter weather situation on WSMV News4 and the News4 app. It will be in the 30s by afternoon Friday.
Sunday and Monday will be pleasant with sunshine. We'll have lows around freezing then and highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday a few showers possible with highs in the low 50s.
