As the last several hours of 2018 tick away, our weather's improving to make for a nice start to 2019.
Outdoors as of 6:15pm, rain had ended in Nashville. Meanwhile, showers continued over eastern Middle Tennessee.
That rain will move off the Cumberland Plateau on or before midnight.
In Nashville at midnight, it should be just cloudy and cool, but not wet.
Tomorrow/New Year's Day, it'll be markedly cooler than New Year's Eve was (when the temperature reached near 70 degrees). Expect a lot of clouds, but no rain for the first day of 2019.
Rain will return on the second day of 2019, though. Watch News4 this evening for the full breakdown of that, plus a look at weather for the first weekend of the new year.
DT
