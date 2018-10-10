Hurricane Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida as a high-end Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 mph around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Michael is the ONLY Category 4 storm to hit the Big Bend of Florida in recorded history. Michael is now the 3rd most intense hurricane to hit the U.S. based on the central pressure of 919 millibars. Michael was stronger than both Katrina and Andrew at landfall.

Michael is one for the records books and will be one of the most devastating hurricanes to make landfall in recent memory for Florida and the U.S.

Michael is currently on a quick-moving track towards the northeast at 14 mph. However, even though its eye is over land, the system will take a long time to weaken. In fact, it's possible Michael stays a hurricane as it cruises through southern Georgia, Michael could even still be a tropical storm when it reaches the Carolina's.

There are many threats with Michael for Florida but storm surge has been the most concerning for the Big Bend area. A tide gauge in Apalachicola has already reached 9 feet, well within the forecast of 8-12 feet.

Michael will have a minimal impact to Middle Tennessee. For a check of our local forecast click here.