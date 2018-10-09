Hurricane Michael and an approaching cold front will help make for a sharp change in our weather in just two days.
As of 1pm this afternoon, Hurricane Michael is a powerful, strengthening category 2 hurricane about 350 miles south of Panama City, FL.
The storm is expected to move inland tomorrow afternoon around or over Panama City, and then track northeastward over central GA and the Carolinas. Notice on Thursday, the strong northerly wind over the Mid State.
Meanwhile, a cold front will enter our state from the west tomorrow. We'll have isolated-scattered showers off and on through the day before rain thickens up some as the front passes through Wednesday evening.
Notice the cool down by Thursday morning. What a difference!
Even colder air arrives by Friday morning. Watch Lisa Spencer this afternoon at 4pm for a look at just how chilly your community will get!
DT
