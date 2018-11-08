Move over fall. Here comes winter! A hard freeze and potentially the first snowflakes of the season are just around the corner.
Notice tonight that wintry weather isn't too far off. It's snowing in Kansas City, and throughout much of northwest Missouri.
Meanwhile, rain farther south into Arkansas will move into Middle Tennessee tonight.
As that rain clears our area tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will begin to plummet. Notice late afternoon temperatures tomorrow.
The wind chill by Friday Night Football time tomorrow will be just above freezing in some areas.
A Freeze Warning goes into effect for the Mid State tomorrow evening at 11pm. Temperatures will bottom out below 32 degrees by Saturday morning all throughout Middle Tennessee.
Notice also that a few snow flurries could be flying then. What falls won't stick -- it'll just blow around....and there shouldn't be much.
Saturday, a northerly wind will continue all day. Even though it'll be light, it'll be just enough to make it feel like winter all day. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 40s. The wind chill though will remain in the 30s.
Another rain system will make a run at us on Monday. Behind that, a brief changeover to a rain-snow mix could also occur.
Watch News4 at 10pm for more insight on how that weather system will play out for Middle Tennessee.
