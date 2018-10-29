Halloween's just two days away. As it nears, so does our next weather system. Take a look at it tonight, in its infancy stage over the Rockies.
As that developing storm approaches tomorrow, our wind will increase as will temperatures. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s, as southerly winds gust into the 20s. All in all, it'll be a very nice day if you don't mind the breeze.
Wednesday will begin the same. It'll be dry, breezy, and warm with temperatures in the 60s.
Through the day, isolated showers will develop as temperatures soar into the 70s and the wind continues.
It now appears the steadiest rain will hold off until after Trick-or-Treat time Wednesday night...for most in our area. The exception will be over far southwest Kentucky and northwest Middle Tennessee where it'll likely be soggy.
Here's a look at the very latest timing of rain Wednesday evening.
A strong storm or two are even possible southeast of Nashville on Thursday.
There's also a threat for isolated flash flooding Thursday. Watch News4 at 6:30pm and 10pm for greater insight into that.
DT
