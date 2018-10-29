Halloween's just two days away.  As it nears, so does our next weather system.  Take a look at it tonight, in its infancy stage over the Rockies.

+8 
Developing Storm

As that developing storm approaches tomorrow, our wind will increase as will temperatures.  Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s, as southerly winds gust into the 20s.  All in all, it'll be a very nice day if you don't mind the breeze.

+8 
FUTURECAST Tuesday 4pm

Wednesday will begin the same.  It'll be dry, breezy, and warm with temperatures in the 60s.

+8 
FUTURECAST Wednesday 7am

Through the day, isolated showers will develop as temperatures soar into the 70s and the wind continues.

+8 
FUTURECAST Wednesday 4pm

It now appears the steadiest rain will hold off until after Trick-or-Treat time Wednesday night...for most in our area.  The exception will be over far southwest Kentucky and northwest Middle Tennessee where it'll likely be soggy.

+8 
Halloween Forecast
+8 
Halloween Temperatures

Here's a look at the very latest timing of rain Wednesday evening.

+8 
FUTURECAST Wednesday 7pm
+8 
FUTURECAST Wednesday 9pm

A strong storm or two are even possible southeast of Nashville on Thursday.

+8 
FUTURECAST Thursday 3pm

There's also a threat for isolated flash flooding Thursday.  Watch News4 at 6:30pm and 10pm for greater insight into that.

DT

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.