After a gorgeous day yesterday, more lovely weather's on the way for today! We'll have intervals of clouds & sunshine. Expect high temperatures to be in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Overnight and on Monday, scattered very light showers will push through the Mid State. Some spots will miss rain altogether. Those that receive it won't get much. Monday's temperatures will begin in the mid 40s and peak in the mid 50s.
It'll turn cooler Tuesday, but be nice for going to the grocery store for those Thanksgiving dinner errands. Wednesday will work wonderfully for that, or for travel if you're going to leave town.
On Thursday, sunshine will be in full force as temperatures climb to around 60.
Then, some rain showers return late Friday, as shoppers pack stores in search of deals.
Watch my forecast on News4 this morning from 8-9am. I'll provide more insight into Friday's forecast and we'll cover travel weather for folks who will be returning home next weekend.
We hope you join us!
DT
