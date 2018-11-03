Today's going to be a beauty right through sunset. Look at expected high temperatures this afternoon. It'll be mostly sunny to at times partly cloudy.
If you have plans tonight, whether it's to go to dinner or catch the Preds game downtown, count on temperatures in the 50s.
Don't forget to fall back one hour tonight as daylight saving time comes to an end!
Tomorrow, highs will be in the 60s again as the wind increases from the south. Gusts will be as high as 30mph. Clouds will gradually increase through the day. Rain showers will reach Nashville from the west around 2pm and linger into the evening.
Monday, more humidity will move in on a persistent southerly breeze. Temperatures will climb into the 70s. Then, as energy in the upper atmosphere approaches from the west Monday night, scattered severe thunderstorms will break out.
All of Middle Tennessee is vulnerable to strong-severe storms Monday night. The most favored area right now appears to be the western 2/3 of Middle Tennessee (in the enhanced risk area).
For timing, notice how storms will enter the Mid State from the west late Monday evening, pass across Nashville during the wee hours of the morning, and then exit to the east around sunrise on Tuesday.
To ensure you remain weather aware through this event, please download the 4WARN Weather app if you haven't already. Since it'll be a nighttime event, test your NOAA weather radio to ensure it's functional and put it by your bed.
Be sure to check back with us for updates on News4 on television and on the News4 app. Finally, have a plan. Know what to do and ensure your family members know what to do if a warning is issued for your area.
DT
