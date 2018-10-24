FUTURECAST Thursday 7am

It's time to track down your umbrella again -- rain arrives tomorrow.

Tonight though, it's lovely.  Temperatures as of 6pm were around 60.

+5 
6pm Temperatures

You may have noticed from the camera view above from downtown Nashville that clouds were beginning to increase.  They'll only thicken and lower tonight, as an approaching system rolls toward the Mid State.

+5 
Next Weathermaker

When the sun rises tomorrow, it'll be cloudy and cool, but not cold.  There won't be any frost on the ground either.

+5 
FUTURECAST -- Friday 7am

By the middle part of tomorrow afternoon, showers will be approaching Nashville.  Communities south of I-40 should be in rain by then.  It'll likely still be dry for our northern cities and towns.  The first showers, albeit light, should be working into Nashville anytime between mid afternoon and the evening drive home.

+5 
FUTURECAST Thursday 3pm

By 9pm, rain will be widespread and intensifying.  Through the overnight, a quarter to a half inch of rain will fall. 

+5 
FUTURECAST -- Thursday 9pm

Early on Friday morning rain will remain, but it should be lighter and already starting to taper off near the Tennessee River.

+5 
FUTURECAST -- Friday 7am

Over the weekend, a few more showers will be likely, especially on Sunday.  Watch Lisa Spencer tonight on News4 at 10pm for a full breakdown on that.

DT

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.