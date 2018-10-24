It's time to track down your umbrella again -- rain arrives tomorrow.
Tonight though, it's lovely. Temperatures as of 6pm were around 60.
You may have noticed from the camera view above from downtown Nashville that clouds were beginning to increase. They'll only thicken and lower tonight, as an approaching system rolls toward the Mid State.
When the sun rises tomorrow, it'll be cloudy and cool, but not cold. There won't be any frost on the ground either.
By the middle part of tomorrow afternoon, showers will be approaching Nashville. Communities south of I-40 should be in rain by then. It'll likely still be dry for our northern cities and towns. The first showers, albeit light, should be working into Nashville anytime between mid afternoon and the evening drive home.
By 9pm, rain will be widespread and intensifying. Through the overnight, a quarter to a half inch of rain will fall.
Early on Friday morning rain will remain, but it should be lighter and already starting to taper off near the Tennessee River.
Over the weekend, a few more showers will be likely, especially on Sunday. Watch Lisa Spencer tonight on News4 at 10pm for a full breakdown on that.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.