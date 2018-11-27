From the depths of winter to a taste of spring -- our weather's about to change again!
Tonight, we're still immersed in this wintry preview. Take a look at how cold it'll get overnight. It's much too cold for pets to be outdoors for any extended period of time. Please ensure they have a warm place to sleep indoors. It's also a good idea to check in on any people who may need special attention like elderly family members, neighbors, or friends. Verify their heat's in good working order & that they're ready to weather tonight's temperatures.
After a high today only in the mid-upper 30s, tomorrow afternoon won't be quite as chilly with highs in the 40s.
The upward trend continues on Thursday despite more clouds coming in. Highs will be in the 50s.
Then, 60s take over for Friday and Saturday. There will be a price to pay then, though. A significant rain system will push through our area Friday night and early Saturday with increasing wind, humidity, sporadic heavy downpours, and some lightning and thunder. Right now it appears any threat for severe weather will stay well southwest of Middle Tennessee, but we'll continue to monitor that potential.
The rain will try to clear the Mid State during the morning on Saturday. For an updated timeline on the progression of that system, watch Lisa Spencer tonight on News4 at 10pm.
DT
