All eyes are on Florence and its impact to the east coast but in the meantime, our weather remains quiet!
Only a slim chance for rain is expected Friday and through the weekend.
Believe it or not, Florence will help to keep us very dry this weekend and drier air begin to wrap around the storm.
Sadly, Florence will not help out our temps as highs will turn to above average all weekend long with plenty of 90's to go around the mid-state.
By the start of next week on Monday, we'll begin to see Florence-induced showers move into the area. However, the best chance for rain will remain eastward with the chance for rain greatly tapering off further westward.
After our short dance with Florence ends by Tuesday, drier conditions prevail for much of the rest of the week. Highs will remain near 90° for the foreseeable future.
