Hurricane Florence, now in the open Atlantic, will eventually track close enough to Middle Tennessee to have a noticeable impact on our weather.
Tonight, the storm was 725 miles ESE of Cape Fear, NC. Maximum sustained winds were 140 mph.
The storm continued pushing westward. Now, it lies within two days' reach of coastal North Carolina. When it makes landfall, storm surge on parts of the Carolina coast will exceed 12 feet. Two feet or more of rain will fall in parts of North Carolina. The wind could gust to near 150 mph with the heaviest rain bands as the eyewall breaches the coast sometime on Friday.
Notice from the last couple of positions above, Florence will eventually track westward into western North Carolina. That proximity to Middle Tennessee will cause clouds to enter the picture here, especially east of I-65 on Sunday, all in association with Florence. A few showers will even be possible, Sunday night and Monday all thanks to Florence.
DT
