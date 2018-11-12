Wintry weather has definitely taken hold of the Mid State in terms of the feel. Soon enough, it'll also start to LOOK like winter with the first snowflakes of the season expected.
Tonight, it's chilly outdoors. Most of the rain has ended, too. Temperatures as of 6pm are in the 40s.
Notice more moisture back to the west, however.
Through the overnight, that precipitation will work into the Mid State primarily as some light rain showers. Around sunrise on Tuesday, it's conceivable that a wet snowflake or two could mix in with the rain along the KY/TN line before the precipitation ends completely.
A storm that arrives later this week will have a better chance at ending as a little snow though. It'll be colder at all levels of the atmosphere as that system begins its exit Thursday afternoon. Notice how FUTURECAST is handling it. Green signifies light rain, pink is a mix of rain and wet snow, and white is all snow. Gray represents just cloud cover.
For most of us, temperatures will remain above freezing as rain showers mix with and turn to wet snow showers. However, near the Tennessee/Kentucky border, the temperature of parked cars, railings, and rooftops could drop to the critical 32-degree mark allowing for a brief light dusting of snow. Most areas won't have any accumulation whatsoever, but some could. Roads through all of this will remain just wet.
Watch News4 tonight at 10pm. Lisa Spencer will highlight when it will be dry this week, despite all the rain today and the rain and brief period of wet snow that's still to come.
