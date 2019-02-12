Bye bye rain and hello cold air, temperatures will fall by morning to near freezing. It will be a coat kind of morning. The winds have been gusting to near 40 mph, but they will die down overnight.
Sunshine makes a return tomorrow and that will be welcomed news after a wet start to the week. Folks in the northwest corner of Middle Tennessee were drenched with 3-4" of rain from Sunday to today.
With last week's rain we have already surpassed what we normally get for rainfall in Middle Tennessee for the month of February. So far 6.18" has fallen. The average for the month is 1.68". That's 4.50" above average.
River Flood Advisories are in effect for the Cumberland at Clarksville and Nashville, the Red River in Port Royal, Stones River in Donelson, Piney in Hickman County and the Tennessee River in Savannah. You can find specific river stage information at this website
https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=ohx
Wednesday will be sunny and nice, with highs in the mid-50s. Thursday remains warm with highs in the mid 60s, but the clouds will start to roll back in. A few showers are possible Thursday night.
Expect more rain by late Friday, exiting early Saturday morning. In some spots a few flurries are possible.
The rest of Saturday will be partly cloudy and cool, highs in the 40s.
Sunday a few morning showers are likely but the remainder of the day will be dry, lows in the 30s and highs only in the 40s.
Some showers return for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures stay cool in the 40s.
I'll have an update on the weather on News4 at 6:30pm and 10pm.
Lisa Spencer
