This weekend looks beautiful for doing things outdoors. Rain will return on Monday though.
Today will be seasonable, with highs in the upper 70s and moderate humidity. It'll be partly cloudy and remain dry.
Weather for the Vanderbilt/TSU football game this afternoon couldn't be much better!
Tomorrow will be a little different, but still nice. Temperatures will be several notches higher, in the low-mid 80s. Humidity will be a smidge higher, too, thanks to our wind swinging around to the southeast. Kickoff temperature for the Titans/Eagles game at noon will be 79 degrees.
Spotty light rain showers return Monday and linger into Tuesday.
Then late next week, summertime heat will be the main theme all over again. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s, with lots of humidity.
Watch Cody Murphy later today on News4. He'll show you where fog's most likely to form tonight and early Sunday.
DT
