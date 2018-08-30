After an insanely music-packed weekend in Downtown Nashville last weekend, this weekend will be much quieter event-wise but weather-wise - HOT!
Meteorological Fall starts Saturday (September 1st) but we won't feel anything like it.
Highs both Saturday and Sunday will top out in the mid-to-low 90's in just about all locations. Sadly, there won't be a ton of rain around to cool us off either.
So, if you do have outdoors plans - you know the rules - stay hydrated and be mindful of your body's temperature.
Highs will turn even warmer next week as a strong ridge of high pressure settles in over us. This high will aid to keep rain chances low but temperatures unusually high.
