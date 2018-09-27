The final day of rain has finally arrived to Middle Tennessee.
Starting Friday we'll see more sunshine than we've seen in the past week.
Thankfully, the sun will stick around all weekend long.
In fact, this weekend looks fantastic across all of Middle Tennessee.
Highs will be very fall-like with each day topping out in the upper 70's and low 80's.
Humidity will continue to lower heading into the weekend making it "feel" very comfortable outside.
With much drier air and high pressure building in, rain chances will virtually be zero both days this weekend.
So, if you have any outdoor plans Saturday or Sunday (Titans are at home) you're looking great!
Enjoy it because starting first thing Monday, showers work back into the forecast.
