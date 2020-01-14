NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Midway through the month and not a day of it has felt like typical January weather.
Every day this month temperatures have been above average. The warmest was last Saturday when it was 71 degrees, one degree shy of the all-time record for that day.
Precipitation has also been plentiful. Since the beginning of January, there has been more than four inches of rain across the area, that’s 2-3 inches above the normal amount of rain we should see half way through the month.
According to the Climate Prediction Center, the second half of January is looking like Tennessee has about a 50% chance of seeing below normal temperatures.
It should also be a bit drier with the forecast calling for about a 40% chance of below average rainfall.
