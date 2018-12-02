Very mild air's on the way today, but don't be fooled. Wintry chill will race back into the Mid State this week.
Early on this Sunday morning, temperatures were already 15-20 degrees above average.
The theme will not change this afternoon. Nashville will peak around 70 degrees! Communities south & east will soar well into the 60s. It'll be a little cooler farther north and west.
The first of two approaching cold fronts will pass through today, allowing cooler air to begin filtering in tonight.
Tomorrow will be quite a bit cooler, with highs in the 40s and lowermost 50s.
A reinforcing cold front will pass through tomorrow making for even COLDER air on Tuesday.
Snow flurries will fly on Tuesday for some, with a dusting of snow possible in a couple areas. Watch me on News4 at 8am for more specifics on that, plus a look at a more important weather system due in at the end of the week.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.