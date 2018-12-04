Wintry weather week in Middle Tennessee with cold temperatures and a little snow. The high today in Nashville only reached 42°. It was even colder to the north and east. Here are a few of the flurries that fell around Westmoreland in Sumner County.
This evening some folks are seeing a little more snow snow. Later tonight expect decreasing clouds, lows will drop to the upper 20s. There is a Winter Weather Advisory across southern Kentucky until 1pm. Some spots there could see a half inch of snow. So there could be some slick spots on roads.
Here's the latest Futurecast showing the light snow falling then exiting by morning.
Wednesday will be cold but the sun will be shining bright by afternoon. Highs will only reach the lower 40s. At least the sun will make it feel better.
Isolated showers return with our next weather maker Friday, otherwise it will be cloudy and cold with a high near 45. This is a bit of an improvement from earlier forecasts.
Saturday expect a cold rain, high 43. As the temperatures continue to fall into Sunday morning the rain will change to snow. Sunday's high will rise to 42 as the precipitation moves out. This is a tricky forecast and we will keep updating as the system continues to develop and evolve.
I'll have an update on News4 at 10:00pm.
Lisa Spencer
