The threat for severe storms is over. No major damage was reported across the area. Emergency management agencies did report trees had fallen across several roads as the storms moved through southern Middle Tennessee. A outbuilding was also blown into the road in Lawrence County.
Rain is moving out and cold air is rushing in behind the strong cold front. Temperatures will drop to the 30s by morning.
Tuesday through the rest of the week will be drier, sunnier and cooler with highs hovering in the 40's Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will fall to the 20s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.
Saturday a slight chance of rain is possible with a high in the mid 50s.
Sunday with a brighter sky, the high will climb to the upper 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.