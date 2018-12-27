It's been a wet, windy and fairly warm Thursday by December standards. The high this afternoon reached 62°. The wind in Nashville gusted to 48mph. That was enough to bring down some trees in the Bellevue area.
A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7AM Friday.
This line moves out late tonight. Most of the rain now is east of I-65. There is a Flash Flood Watch for eastern and southern Middle Tennessee where 2-4" of rain is possible.
A few showers may linger into Friday morning. Then in the afternoon a little sunshine peaks through, highs will be in the lower 60s. Weather should be pretty good for the Music City Bowl tomorrow at 12:30PM.
Cooler air moves in for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Saturday the clouds will start to move back in. By Sunday expect some showers. This is not such great news for the Titans game on Sunday. I would advice taking the rain gear at this point. But keep checking in as this weather system evolves.
A better chance of rain arrives on New Year’s Eve. It will be soggy with a high in the upper 50s and a low dropping to the low 40s. That could be an issue for those heading downtown for free concerts to ring in the 2019.
The first day of 2019 will be mostly cloudy with a high near 50.
Join me for an update on News4 at 10pm.
Lisa Spencer
