4WARN Weather Alert for Sunday for Middle Tennessee.
Rain and storms move in overnight and continue Sunday. Some storms could be strong to severe Sunday. Damaging wind is the greatest threat, the threat for weak tornadoes is low but not zero. The mild temperatures stay one more day with highs in the 60s.
Dry weather takes over Monday to Wednesday. Turning much cooler, with highs closer to average near 50. Lows will be in the 30s.
It will be chilly New Years Eve.
Rain returns Thursday and Friday of next week, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
