4WARN Weather Alert in effect through Wednesday morning.
Bitterly cold air is the main weather story for most of the Midstate tonight.
Over far south-central, southeastern, and eastern Middle Tennessee including all of the Cumberland Plateau, minor snow accumulations are possible. Snow there will stick to rooftops, cars, and lawns. Roads will remain just wet until this evening when they could become snow covered. Be especially cautions on bridges and overpasses. Much colder air early Wednesday morning will make for even more slippery conditions well southeast and east of Nashville.
The very cold weather tomorrow morning will abate some during the afternoon with sunshine as highs reach the low-mid 40s.
Mostly sunny and milder weather is expected Thursday with the afternoon high in the low 50s.
Friday rain returns with the afternoon high reaching 50.
Showers linger into early Saturday followed by some clearing, high in the mid 50s.
Sunday looks nice, partly cloudy, high 54.
Monday rain returns with the high reaching near 60.
