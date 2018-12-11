December 11: Warmer the Rest of the Week, Rain Returns
Nice warm up the next few days, highs will rise to near 60 degrees. Rain does return late in the week. Today was gorgeous with sunshine and a high near 50°. What a treat.
This evening will become partly cloudy and cold, with lows around freezing, but not as cold as this morning's low of 20°. No freezing fog expected in the morning like we had this morning.
On Wednesday, clouds will increase giving us a variably cloudy sky. A south wind will nudge temperatures a little higher, but it might not feel that way due to that breeze from time to time, highs in the mid 50s.
The next approaching system will push more clouds in for Thursday. A few will be showers possible, especially over our western communities. Highs will rise to the upper 50s.
You'll definitely need your umbrellas on Friday as rain will be more widespread. That rain will linger into the first part of Saturday, at least. Highs will stay mild in the 50s. Sunday will be the best of the two weekend days with sunshine and a near average high of 53.
Monday and Tuesday will remain sunny with highs near 50 and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Dan Thomas has an update for you starting at 4pm. I'll be back for your nightcap weather update on News4 at 10pm.
Lisa Spencer
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
