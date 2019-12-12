Temperatures are back closer to average but rain is moving back in too.
Clouds creep back in later into tonight. A few showers possible, especially east, low will not be as cold, 42.
Cloudy and cool with rain around for Friday. High in the upper 40s.
The showers linger into early Saturday before drying out. Highs rebound to the mid 50s.
Partly sunny Sunday with a few showers possible for the Titans game. We'll be in the 40s for most of the game. The high will be near 50.
More rain is likely Monday with the highs in the mid 50s. Colder air filters in Monday night behind the front, this will likely result in a few snow flurries.
Tuesday partly cloudy and cold, high 43.
More sunshine and mid 40s on Wednesday.
