Unusually warm weather for the holidays.
Tonight clear and cool to the 40s.
Bright sunshine for Christmas Eve and warmer in the middle 60s! You won't need your coat for last minute shopping.
The spring-like weather continues into Christmas Day as highs are near 70.
Rain chances increase this weekend but our temperatures won't be impacted much. In fact, we're still warmer than normal in the 60s through Saturday.
Sunday there's a chance of rain with highs in the upper 50s.
