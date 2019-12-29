4WARN Weather Alert in effect until 10pm. Heavy rain and a few strong thunderstorms are east of I-65 and continuing to move east.
Localized flash flooding is the main threat along with gusty winds.
Visit the 4WARN Realtime Radar.
Tonight, rain will gradually end from west to east. Clouds will decrease on Monday. It'll turn much cooler with a low in the mid 40s and a high in the low 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be seasonable and pleasant with lows in the 30s and highs in the low-mid 50s. New Years Eve will be near average to ring in 2020.
Rain returns Thursday into Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high around 60 degrees.
Sunday cooler with a high near 50.
