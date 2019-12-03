Pleasant weather will continue through Thursday, followed by rain
Clouds clear the area tonight, as temperatures dip back to near freezing.
Wednesday will be sunny and beautiful with highs in the mid-upper 50s.
Clouds return Thursday, but the air will remain mild. Highs will reach the uppere 50s.
Rain showers roll into Middle Tennessee on Friday. Not everyone will receive rain however. High temperatures will still be in the 50s.
The weekend will be pleasant overall, with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. A shower or two will try to move in late Sunday.
Monday, we'll have rain and a few thunderstorms. Highs will rise to the mid 60s.
Colder air overspreads the Mid State on Tuesday of next week with highs in the mid 40s.
