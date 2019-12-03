Pleasant weather will continue through Thursday, followed by rain

Clouds clear the area tonight, as temperatures dip back to near freezing.

Wednesday will be sunny and beautiful with highs in the mid-upper 50s. 

Clouds return Thursday, but the air will remain mild. Highs will reach the uppere 50s.

Rain showers roll into Middle Tennessee on Friday.  Not everyone will receive rain however.  High temperatures will still be in the 50s.

  The weekend will be pleasant overall, with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. A shower or two will try to move in late Sunday. 

Monday, we'll have rain and a few thunderstorms. Highs will rise to the mid 60s.

Colder air overspreads the Mid State on Tuesday of next week with highs in the mid 40s.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Lisa Spencer is the Chief Meteorologist for News4.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.