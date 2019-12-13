Chances of rain over the weekend are slim and the temperatures will be mild.
Tonight some scattered showers an cool, low in the low 40s.
Saturday partly sunny and a little warmer with only a small chance of isolated showers. High in the low 50s.
Sunday looks great for the Titans "Code Blue" game, only some isolated showers possible, high in the mid 50s.
4WARN Weather Alert Monday for the chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms.
Monday rain with some thunderstorms that could become severe. Temperatures will be warmer, high 64.
Tuesday and Wednesday lots of sunshine and cold, highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday sunny and warmer with a high in the mid 50s.
