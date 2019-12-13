Chances of rain over the weekend are slim and the temperatures will be mild.

Tonight some scattered showers an cool, low in the low 40s.

Saturday partly sunny and a little warmer with only a small chance of isolated showers. High in the low 50s.

Sunday looks great for the Titans "Code Blue" game, only some isolated showers possible, high in the mid 50s.

4WARN Weather Alert Monday for the chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms.

Monday rain with some thunderstorms that could become severe. Temperatures will be warmer, high 64.

Tuesday and Wednesday lots of sunshine and cold, highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday sunny and warmer with a high in the mid 50s.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Lisa Spencer is the Chief Meteorologist for News4.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.