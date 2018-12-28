Today got off to a soggy start, but by afternoon the sun was out. The high reached 63° in Nashville, that is well above the average of 47°. With the clear sky tonight, the low will drop to near freezing.
After a chilly start, temperatures will not rebound to the 60s we've enjoyed the past couple of days, this weekend highs will hover near 50°. That's more like what we expect in December. Saturday expect increasing clouds.
An upper level low now developing in the southwest will move our way by Sunday. That makes showers possible for Sunday, especially south of I-40.
Temperatures rebound back into the 60s again by News Year’s Eve day, but that comes with about an 80 percent chance of rain with some possible thunderstorms. Even outside of thunderstorms it will be windy. 1-2" of rain is possible Sunday. Some areas in northwest Middle Tennessee could receive 2-3" of rain. We'll keep an eye out for any flooding possibilities this could bring. There is some indication that the rain could be east of I-65 by midnight. Temperatures around the time of the music note drop will be in the 40s.
New Years Day, we dry out but stay fairly cloudy with temps droppings back to the upper 40s.
I'll have an update on News4 at 10pm.
