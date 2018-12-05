A little taste of snow for some today and there is more in the forecast later this week. Most spots that saw snow just saw a dusting, while a small area in extreme northeastern Middle Tennessee received an inch or two.
The snow is gone now and the clouds have also dispersed. Without that blanket of clouds, the temperatures will drop. You may need extra layers as the overnight lows drop to sub-freezing in the upper 20s.
Thursday increasing clouds, dry and a little warmer in the upper 40s. As a front moves in isolated showers and snow showers arrive on Thursday night into early Friday morning. All should be gone by the morning drive. Here's the latest Futurecast depiction.
Saturday remains unsettled with widespread rain. Though most of the precipitation will be in the form of rain on Saturday, we cannot rule out a few light snow showers mixed in especially in the morning.
The better chance for a rain/snow mixture looks to be late Sunday into Monday. There could be some accumulation by Monday. I've issued a 4WARN Weather Alert just to keep folks aware of the possible travel issues Monday morning.
Sunshine returns to start the new week! 50s make a return by mid-week.
Join me for an update on News4 at 10pm
