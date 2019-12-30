Cool and breezy end to 2019 and a bright and cool start to 2020.
Tonight will turn chilly with lows in the mid 30s by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be pleasant, but cool, with a lighter breeze than on Monday. Expect a high around 50 degrees. For New Year's Eve revelers, count on temperatures in the upper 30s at midnight, so dress accordingly if you'll be out & about.
New Year's Day will be pleasant and milder than average, with a high in the mid 50s.
Rain returns Thursday with highs in the mid 50s.
A few showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible Friday with even milder temperatures in the mid 60s.
Colder air arrives Saturday with a snow flurry or two, the high only in the low 40s.
Then, milder air and sunshine set up shop for Sunday, the high will rebound to the low 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.